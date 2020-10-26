High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 10:16PM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Strongest winds from the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino
County mountains, across the northern Inland Empire extending to
the Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange County.
* WHERE…Inland Orange County, the Inland Empire and
surrounding coastal mountain slopes. Strongest winds below the
Cajon Pass and on the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced at times in
dust and smoke.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.