High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 10:16PM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Strongest winds from the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino

County mountains, across the northern Inland Empire extending to

the Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange County.

* WHERE…Inland Orange County, the Inland Empire and

surrounding coastal mountain slopes. Strongest winds below the

Cajon Pass and on the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced at times in

dust and smoke.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.