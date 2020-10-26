High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 2:28PM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

Isolated gusts to 80 mph below favored canyons. After midnight

tonight through Tuesday afternoon, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest winds from the coastal slopes of

the San Bernardino County mountains, across the northern Inland

Empire extending to the Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange

County.

* WHERE…Inland Orange County, the Inland Empire and surrounding

coastal mountain slopes. Strongest winds below the Cajon Pass

and on the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced at times in dust

and smoke.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.