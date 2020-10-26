High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 2:28PM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph.
Isolated gusts to 80 mph below favored canyons. After midnight
tonight through Tuesday afternoon, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest winds from the coastal slopes of
the San Bernardino County mountains, across the northern Inland
Empire extending to the Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange
County.
* WHERE…Inland Orange County, the Inland Empire and surrounding
coastal mountain slopes. Strongest winds below the Cajon Pass
and on the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be reduced at times in dust
and smoke.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.