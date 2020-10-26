High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 3:37AM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65

mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph. Strongest winds near the coastal

slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains and near the lower

coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains. The strongest and

most widespread winds are expected from mid morning through

this afternoon.

* WHERE…Inland Orange County, and the Inland Empire and

surrounding coastal mountain slopes.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility could be reduced today in

blowing dust in portions of the Inland Empire and inland Orange

County.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.