High Wind Warning issued October 26 at 3:37AM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65
mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph. Strongest winds near the coastal
slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains and near the lower
coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains. The strongest and
most widespread winds are expected from mid morning through
this afternoon.
* WHERE…Inland Orange County, and the Inland Empire and
surrounding coastal mountain slopes.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility could be reduced today in
blowing dust in portions of the Inland Empire and inland Orange
County.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.