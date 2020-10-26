Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 1:35AM MST until October 26 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* AFFECTED AREA…Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado
River Valley AZ, Joshua Tree National Park and Lower Colorado
River Valley CA.
* TIMING…Until 9 PM this evening.
* WINDS…North 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is high. These
conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong
winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.
