Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 2:17PM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph through
this evening. Isolated gusts to 80 mph below favored canyons.
After midnight tonight through Tuesday afternoon, northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest winds from
the coastal slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains,
across the northern Inland Empire extending to the Santa Ana
Mountains and inland Orange County.
* HUMIDITY…3 to 8 percent this afternoon and again Tuesday
afternoon with poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…Strongest and most widespread winds through this
evening. Winds not quite as strong nor widespread tonight
through Tuesday morning before diminishing Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this
event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due
to downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,
conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long
range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme
caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged
to assemble their emergency supply kit and know their evacuation
route.