Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 3:24AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

….RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM

PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, INLAND

EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

* WIND…Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65

mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph. Strongest winds near the coastal

slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains and near the

lower coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains.

* HUMIDITY…Falling to 10 to 15 percent this morning and 5 to 10

percent this afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon with poor

overnight recovery.

* TIMING…Winds strengthening early this morning with the

strongest and most widespread winds from mid morning through

this afternoon. Winds not quite as strong nor widespread for

tonight through Tuesday morning before diminishing Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this

event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due

to downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,

conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range

spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life

and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme

caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged

to assemble their emergency supply kit and know their evacuation

route.