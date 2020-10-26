Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 3:24AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
….RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MONDAY TO 6 PM
PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND EXTREMELY LOW HUMIDITY
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, INLAND
EMPIRE, SAN GORGONIO PASS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
* WIND…Areas of northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65
mph. Isolated gusts to 80 mph. Strongest winds near the coastal
slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains and near the
lower coastal slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains.
* HUMIDITY…Falling to 10 to 15 percent this morning and 5 to 10
percent this afternoon and again Tuesday afternoon with poor
overnight recovery.
* TIMING…Winds strengthening early this morning with the
strongest and most widespread winds from mid morning through
this afternoon. Winds not quite as strong nor widespread for
tonight through Tuesday morning before diminishing Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this
event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due
to downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,
conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range
spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life
and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme
caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged
to assemble their emergency supply kit and know their evacuation
route.