today at 4:25 pm
Published 9:09 am

Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 9:09AM PDT until October 26 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

…CORRECTED TYPO IN RFW HEADLINE

.Gusty north winds accompanying a cold front will combine with
very dry air to produce a very high risk of wildfire spread
across much of the region.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 102. In
California…Fire weather zones 228. In Nevada… Fire weather
zones 463 and 464.

* TIMING…Winds will peak today as RH values drop below critical
thresholds.

* WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph gusting 35 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not
recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.

National Weather Service

