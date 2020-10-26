Red Flag Warning issued October 26 at 9:09AM PDT until October 27 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
…CORRECTED TYPO IN RFW HEADLINE
.Gusty north winds accompanying a cold front will combine with
very dry air to produce a very high risk of wildfire spread
across much of the region.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zones 101. In
California…Fire weather zones 229. In Nevada… Fire weather
zones 466.
* TIMING…Winds will peak today as RH values drop below critical
thresholds. Wind may briefly lull tonight before increasing once
again Tuesday morning.
* WIND…North winds 25 to 40 mph gusting 35 to 50 mph today,
Tuesday north wind 20 to 25 mph gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not
recommended. Heed all fire restrictions.