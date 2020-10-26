Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 2:28PM PDT until October 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,
strongest winds north and east of I-10.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility reduced at times in blowing
dust and blowing sand.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.