Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 3:37AM PDT until October 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility reduced at times in blowing dust

and blowing sand.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.