High Wind Warning issued October 27 at 2:37AM PDT until October 27 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Areas of northeast winds 20 to 20 mph with gusts to 50

mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, the

Inland Empire, and inland Orange County.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.