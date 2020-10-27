Lake Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 1:54AM PDT until October 27 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ this morning to 4 PM PDT /4 PM
MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft. Waves between 1 and 2 feet
are expected on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
Comments