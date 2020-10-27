Lake Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 1:54AM PDT until October 27 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ this morning to 4 PM PDT /4 PM

MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft. Waves between 1 and 2 feet

are expected on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.