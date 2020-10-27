Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 3:42AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WIND…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph. Strongest winds near the coastal

slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains, in the Inland

Empire below the Cajon Pass, and near the coastal slopes of the

Santa Ana Mountains.

* HUMIDITY…Less than 10 percent.

* TIMING…The strongest and most widespread winds are expected

from just before sunrise through the morning with winds

diminishing in the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this

event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due

to downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,

conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long

range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would

threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low

relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to

extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme

caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged

to assemble their emergency supply kit and know their evacuation

route.