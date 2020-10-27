Red Flag Warning issued October 27 at 3:42AM PDT until October 27 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Isolated gusts to 60 mph. Strongest winds near the coastal
slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains, in the Inland
Empire below the Cajon Pass, and near the coastal slopes of the
Santa Ana Mountains.
* HUMIDITY…Less than 10 percent.
* TIMING…The strongest and most widespread winds are expected
from just before sunrise through the morning with winds
diminishing in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Due to the damaging wind gusts expected with this
event, there will be an increased risk of fire ignitions due
to downed trees and powerlines. If fire ignition occurs,
conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long
range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would
threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
will likely occur. A combination of strong winds…very low
relative humidity…and critically dry fuels can contribute to
extreme fire behavior with very rapid fire spread. Use extreme
caution with potential fire ignition sources. Residents are urged
to assemble their emergency supply kit and know their evacuation
route.