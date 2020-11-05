Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 1:37PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From noon Friday to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.