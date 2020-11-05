Wind Advisory issued November 5 at 1:37PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From noon Friday to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
