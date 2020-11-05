Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 8:35PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow amounts between 1 to 3

inches between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, 3 to 8 inches 6,000 to

8,000 feet, with local amounts between 9 and 12 inches in the

highest elevations above 8,000 feet. Winds could gusts to

between 40 and 50 mph at times.

* WHERE…The mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

above 5,000 feet.

* WHEN…9 PM Friday to 10 PM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times and

difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall as well.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

800-427-7623 if inside california or

916-455-7623 if outside California.