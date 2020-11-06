Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 12:53PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 to 70 mph possible.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gusts possible this evening
and overnight along the San Bernardino County desert slopes and
adjacent desert areas…then into the Riverside County deserts,
and the San Diego County mountains and deserts Saturday through
Sunday evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.