Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 2:52AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.