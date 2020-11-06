Wind Advisory issued November 6 at 9:06PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gusts possible this

evening and overnight along the San Bernardino County desert

slopes and adjacent desert areas…then into the Riverside

County deserts, and the San Diego County mountains and deserts

Saturday through Sunday evening.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.