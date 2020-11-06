Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 9:01PM PST until November 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE

COUNTY MOUNTAINS ABOVE 5000 FEET…

.A cold, low pressure system will move into Southern California

on Saturday, with another cold and windy system to follow for

Sunday. Heavy snow is expected to accumulate in the higher

mountains over the two day period, along with strong and gusty

winds from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations up

to 6 inches to 6000 ft…6-12 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 12

to 18 inches 7000 to 8000 feet.

* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet

* WHEN…3 AM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times due to blowing snow and fog.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.