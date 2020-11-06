Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 9:01PM PST until November 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE
COUNTY MOUNTAINS ABOVE 5000 FEET…
.A cold, low pressure system will move into Southern California
on Saturday, with another cold and windy system to follow for
Sunday. Heavy snow is expected to accumulate in the higher
mountains over the two day period, along with strong and gusty
winds from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.
Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations up
to 6 inches to 6000 ft…6-12 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 12
to 18 inches 7000 to 8000 feet.
* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet
* WHEN…3 AM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to blowing snow and fog.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.