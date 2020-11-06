Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 2:53AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Storm total

snowfall: up to 3 inches from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 5 to 9

inches above 6,000 feeet, with higher amounts on the peaks.

* WHERE…The mountains of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

above 5,000 feet.

* WHEN…9 PM today to 10 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.