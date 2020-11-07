Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 11:47AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural
desert mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts.
Motorists should be alert for sudden restrictions in
visibility, including along Interstate 10 across the Coachella
Valley and Interstate 15 across the Mojave Desert. Gusty winds
could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.