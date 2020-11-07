Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 2:23PM PST until November 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees possible.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…

motorcycles…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Frost and freeze conditions could kill

crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.