Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 3:03AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural desert
mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gusts possible this
evening and overnight along the San Bernardino County desert
slopes and adjacent desert areas…then into the Riverside
County deserts, and the San Diego County mountains and deserts
Saturday through Sunday evening.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.