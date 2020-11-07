Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 4:10AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural

desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts. Motorists

should be alert for sudden restrictions in visibility, including

along Interstate 10 across the Coachella Valley and Interstate

15 across the Mojave Desert. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.