Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 9:13PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Mountains and deserts: Southwest to west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph

possible on rural desert mountain slopes.Coasts and valleys:

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph

possible in heavier showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County

Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Deserts,

Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts. Motorists

should be alert for sudden restrictions in visibility, including

along Interstate 10 across the Coachella Valley and Interstate

15 across the Mojave Desert. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.