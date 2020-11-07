Wind Advisory issued November 7 at 9:13PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Mountains and deserts: Southwest to west winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph
possible on rural desert mountain slopes.Coasts and valleys:
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph
possible in heavier showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County
Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Deserts,
Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts. Motorists
should be alert for sudden restrictions in visibility, including
along Interstate 10 across the Coachella Valley and Interstate
15 across the Mojave Desert. Gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.