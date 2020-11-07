Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 12:11PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS

THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING EXTENDED THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE

sAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

.Two cold storm systems will move over Southern California through

Sunday accompanied by periods of snow in the mountains. Heaviest

and most widespread snowfall will be over the San Bernardino and

Riverside County Mountains above 5000 feet. It will be slightly

warmer over San Diego County, where the snowfall will be more

limited. All areas will experience strong southwest to west winds

and windchill temperatures in the teens or lower.

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow and strong, gusty winds expected.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall as

well. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches to 6000 ft…6-12

inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 12 to 18 inches 7000 to 8000

feet.

* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet

* WHEN…Until 10 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times due to blowing snow and fog.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.