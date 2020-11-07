Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 3:41AM PST until November 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel

conditions. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow

accumulations up to 6 inches to 6000 ft…6-12 inches 6000 to

7000 feet…and 12 to 18 inches 7000 to 8000 feet.

* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet

* WHEN…Now through 6 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times due to blowing snow and fog.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.