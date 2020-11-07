Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:33PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS
THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING…
…WINTER STORM WARNING EXTENDED THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE
sAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…
.Periods of snow will continue in the mountains through Sunday.
Heaviest and most widespread snowfall will be over the San
Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains above 5000 feet. It will
be slightly warmer over San Diego County, where the snowfall will
be more limited. All areas will experience strong southwest to
west winds and windchill temperatures in the teens or lower.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Southwest to west winds gusting to
45 mph. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches to 6000 ft… 6-
12 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 12 to 18 inches 7000 to 8000
feet. Light snow is possible near Cajon Summit overnight, but
is not expected to stick.
* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet
* WHEN…Until 10 PM Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to snow, blowing snow, and fog.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.