Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:33PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE SAN DIEGO MOUNTAINS

THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING EXTENDED THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE

sAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS…

.Periods of snow will continue in the mountains through Sunday.

Heaviest and most widespread snowfall will be over the San

Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains above 5000 feet. It will

be slightly warmer over San Diego County, where the snowfall will

be more limited. All areas will experience strong southwest to

west winds and windchill temperatures in the teens or lower.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Southwest to west winds gusting to

45 mph. Total snow accumulations up to 6 inches to 6000 ft… 6-

12 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 12 to 18 inches 7000 to 8000

feet. Light snow is possible near Cajon Summit overnight, but

is not expected to stick.

* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet

* WHEN…Until 10 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times due to snow, blowing snow, and fog.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.