Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 1:00PM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts 45 mph. Local gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, late tonight and again Monday
night. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing