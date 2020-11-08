Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 1:22AM MST until November 9 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30
expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM
PST this afternoon. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight
tonight to 8 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze
conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and
possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
