Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 1:22AM MST until November 9 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, temperatures around 30

expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM

PST this afternoon. For the Freeze Warning, from midnight

tonight to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,

unsecured objects may become airborne. Frost and freeze

conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and

possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.