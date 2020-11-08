Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 3:39AM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 24 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday.
For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
