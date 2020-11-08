Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 4:06PM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

create hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.