Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 7:47PM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.