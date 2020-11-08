Freeze Warning issued November 8 at 9:38PM PST until November 10 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday and
again from midnight Monday night to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing