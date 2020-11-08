Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 1:00PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural
desert mountain slopes and near the pass.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,
Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts.
Motorists should be alert for sudden restrictions in
visibility. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.