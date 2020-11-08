Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 1:32AM PST until November 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday.
For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.