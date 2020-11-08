Skip to Content
today at 9:55 am
Published 1:32 am

Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 1:32AM PST until November 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 4 PM PST /5 PM
MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

