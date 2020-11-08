Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 3:39AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural desert
mountain slopes.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts. Motorists
should be alert for sudden restrictions in visibility. Gusty
winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be
blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.