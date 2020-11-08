Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 3:39AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural desert

mountain slopes.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts. Motorists

should be alert for sudden restrictions in visibility. Gusty

winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be

blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.