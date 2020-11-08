Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 4:06PM PST until November 8 at 8:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday.
For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Comments