Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 7:56AM PST until November 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…
motorcycles…and high profile vehicles. Waves over 2 feet will
create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead during the
advisory period. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Boaters planning to venture out onto Lake Mead
are urged to postpone their outings until the winds subside.
Secure outdoor objects.