Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 7:56AM PST until November 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…

motorcycles…and high profile vehicles. Waves over 2 feet will

create hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead during the

advisory period. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Boaters planning to venture out onto Lake Mead

are urged to postpone their outings until the winds subside.

Secure outdoor objects.