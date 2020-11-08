Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 7:56AM PST until November 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For

the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks…

motorcycles…trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow

around unsecured objects. Frost and freeze conditions will kill

crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.