Wind Advisory issued November 8 at 8:42AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph possible on rural desert

mountain slopes and near the pass.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning,

Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST today.

* IMPACTS…Blowing dust will occur across the deserts.

Motorists should be alert for sudden restrictions in visibility.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.