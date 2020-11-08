Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 1:06PM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow expected. Southwest to west winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 mph. Additional snow accumulations up
to 4 inches to 6000 ft…4 to 8 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 8
to 12 inches 7000 to 8000 feet. Light snow is possible over the
Cajon Summit.
* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to snow, blowing snow, and fog.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.