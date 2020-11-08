Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:21AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Southwest to west winds gusting to
45 mph. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches to 6000
ft…4 to 8 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 8 to 12 inches 7000
to 8000 feet. Light snow is possible near Cajon Summit this
morning, but is not expected to stick.
* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times due to snow, blowing snow, and fog.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.