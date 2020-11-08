Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:21AM PST until November 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Southwest to west winds gusting to

45 mph. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches to 6000

ft…4 to 8 inches 6000 to 7000 feet…and 8 to 12 inches 7000

to 8000 feet. Light snow is possible near Cajon Summit this

morning, but is not expected to stick.

* WHERE…Mountains above 5000 feet

* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times due to snow, blowing snow, and fog.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.