Freeze Warning issued November 9 at 7:46AM PST until November 10 at 7:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning, and again from midnight
tonight to 7 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing