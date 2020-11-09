Freeze Warning issued November 9 at 7:46AM PST until November 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning, and again from midnight

tonight to 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing