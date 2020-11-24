Wind Advisory issued November 24 at 1:19PM PST until November 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead

National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-

Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National

Recreation Area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ Thursday to 4 PM PST /5 PM

MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…High waves and dangerous boating conditions on Lake

Mead and Lake Mohave. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured

objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when

venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will

make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in high

waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Drivers should also

use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Secure outdoor objects.