Wind Advisory issued November 24 at 1:19PM PST until November 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County-
Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National
Recreation Area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ Thursday to 4 PM PST /5 PM
MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…High waves and dangerous boating conditions on Lake
Mead and Lake Mohave. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result.
Boaters in the Wind Advisory area should use extreme caution when
venturing onto area lakes. Strong winds over the open waters will
make the lake water rough and hazardous…and may result in high
waves which may tip or swamp smaller craft. Drivers should also
use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
Secure outdoor objects.
