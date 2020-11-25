Red Flag Warning issued November 25 at 1:02PM PST until November 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ Thursday

to 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Arizona…Fire weather zone 101. In

California…Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada…Fire weather

zone 466.

* TIMING…Winds will increase Thursday morning and remain strong

through about sunset Friday evening.

* WIND…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Around 15 percent each afternoon, recovering to 20 to

30 percent overnight.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.