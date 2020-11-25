Red Flag Warning issued November 25 at 1:25PM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning…which is in effect from 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM PST

Friday.

* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated

gusts to 65 mph.

* HUMIDITY…Falling to 10 to 15 percent Thursday and 8 to 12

percent Friday and Saturday with poor overnight recovery.

* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected from late afternoon on

Thursday through Friday morning.

* OUTLOOK…Weak winds will continue into Sunday and Monday. A

slow recovery in humidity for inland areas could begin on

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings. Use extreme caution with potential fire

ignition sources. Residents are urged to assemble their emergency

supply kit.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.