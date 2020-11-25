Red Flag Warning issued November 25 at 9:34PM PST until November 27 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WIND…Northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Isolated
gusts to 65 mph.
* HUMIDITY…Falling to 10 to 15 percent Thursday and 8 to 12
percent Friday and Saturday with poor overnight recovery.
* TIMING…The strongest winds are expected from late afternoon
on Thursday through Friday morning.
* OUTLOOK…Weak winds will continue into Sunday and Monday. A
slow recovery in humidity for inland areas could begin on
Monday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings. Use extreme caution with potential fire
ignition sources. Residents are urged to assemble their emergency
supply kit.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.